DFA to Filipinos: Refrain from bringing animal products to South Korea

(Eagle News)-The Department of Foreign Affairs has reiterated South Korea’s restriction on the bringing of animal products to the country.

The DFA issued the advisory anew through the Philippine Embassy in Seoul after the South Korean government handed down an entry ban of five years to a traveler who came to the country on Oct. 21.

This was after the traveller failed to pay the fine amounting to ₩5,000,000.00 (P219,907.87) for bringing in pork sausages at the airport.

“This shows how stringent the South Korean authorities are regarding the enforcement of the regulation,” the DFA said.

The DFA advised all Filipinos entering South Korea as visitors, workers, or residents to refrain from bringing restricted items in their hand-carry or checked-in luggage, noting that all hand-carry and checked-in luggage of passengers are subjected to security screening at the airport terminals.

It said under the “Act on the Prevention of Contagious Animal Disease,” and pursuant to the advisories from various South Korean government agencies, these products must be reported and declared at the quarantine office of the port of entry.

Those who fail to do this at airports and seaports will be fined up to ₩10,000,000.00 (P439,815.73), and those who fail to pay the fine will be prohibited from entering South Korea.