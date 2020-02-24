DFA to Filipinos: Delay non-essential travel to South Korea

(Eagle News)–The Philippine government has not imposed a travel ban on South Korea but has urged Filipinos to “delay non-essential travel” there as novel coronavirus cases reached over 600, one of the highest outside China.

In an advisory, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Filipino community in ensuring the safety” of Filipinos there.

So far, one Filipino tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the DFA, all Filipinos in South Korea should monitor and comply with the advisories from South Korean health authorities and “cooperate with efforts to quell the further spread” of COVID-19.

Filipinos experiencing symptoms should immediately contact the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention at 1339.

During emergency situations, they may also contact the emergency hotline number of the Philippine Embassy in Seoul at (+82) 10-9263-8119, the DFA said.