DFA to Filipinos: Avoid non-essential travel to Tigray region, N. Ethiopia

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Filipinos to avoid non-essential travel to the Tigray region in Northern Ethiopia.

In issuing the advisory, the Philippine Embassy noted the ongoing unrest in the region, and the six-month state of emergency declared there.

According to media reports, tensions between the government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front have escalated, with both sides accusing the other of using military force.

“Filipinos in Ethiopia, particularly those living in Tigray region, are strongly advised to coordinate closely with the Philippine embassy in Cairo with their employers in the event mandatory evacuation will be necessary,” the DFA said.

Filipinos may contact the Assistance to Nationals section through mobile number/Whatsapp (+20) 122 743 64 72 and email address [email protected]