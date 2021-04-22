Filipino dual citizens traveling to the PHL need proof of PHL citizenship for entry

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Filipino dual citizens who wish to travel to the Philippines to secure all the necessary documents before travel, including proof of their Filipino citizenship.

According to the department, Filipino dual citizens should secure the following to avoid inconvenience with airline companies and immigration authorities:

• Valid Philippine passport;

• Identification Certificate (IC); or

• Certificate of Re-acquisition/Retention of Philippine Citizenship (CRPC)

The department said these documents shall also be presented upon departure.

“Failure to present the necessary documents as required by the immigration authorities shall warrant the imposition of fines and penalties imposed on foreigners who overstayed in the country,” the DFA said.

Filipino citizens are allowed to enter the Philippines.

The country has, however, extended the travel restrictions on foreign nationals until April 30.

The Bureau of Immigration said the Balikbayan privilege for former Filipinos also remains suspended.

For the duration of the travel ban, the bureau said the following foreign nationals are the only ones allowed inside the country:

(1) diplomats and members of international organizations with valid 9(e) or 47(a) (2) visas

(2) those involved in medical repatriation endorsed by the DFA and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)

(3) seafarers with 9(c) visa for crew change

(4) those with emergency, humanitarian and analogous cases approved by the chairperson of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 (NTF) or his authorized representative.

“The foreign parent, spouse, and children of Filipinos may enter the country, provided they are traveling with the Filipino principal, and have a valid entry visa,” Bureau of Immigration chief Jaime Morente said.

Foreigners with entry exemption documents issued by the DFA before March 22, 2021 will also be allowed to enter.