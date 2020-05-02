DFA: Some consular offices to resume ops on Monday, May 4

Guidelines for passport applicants, personnel set

(Eagle News)–Several consular offices will resume operations on Monday, May 4.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said there will be measures in place for the health and safety of the public and the DFA personnel in the offices in Cotabato, La Union, Puerto Princesa, Santiago, and Tuguegarao that are among those that will resume operations.

The DFA said the measures include temperature checks, the regulation of the number of people allowed inside the premises, and the mandatory wearing of masks prior to entry into the offices and while inside.

“Several other measures to ensure physical distancing and limiting physical contact are to be enforced to ensure the safety of all individuals in the consular office,” the DFA said.

Walk-in applications will also be suspended during the GCQ period.

The DFA said the accommodation of applicants will be strictly regulated and “everyone availing of consular services, including passport issuance or renewal coursed through the Courtesy Lane and the Diplomatic and Official Passports Section will now need to schedule an appointment via e-mail.”

Applicants are also encouraged to avail of online payments and delivery of passports to minimize physical contact.

The DFA said those who cannot avail of these services will still be allowed to transact and collect their passport and documents at the consular office “while observing strict physical distancing measures on their scheduled day of appointment.”

Applicants aged 60 and above, as well as those considered by the Department of Health to be vulnerable, are advised not to proceed with their applications for consular services, though.

“However, in cases of urgent need, they may wish to coordinate with the Office of Consular Affairs further on how they may be accommodated,” the DFA said.