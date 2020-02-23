DFA so far securing clearances, permits for repatriation of Filipinos on board Diamond Princess

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs is so far securing clearances and permits for the disembarkation, land transfer and chartered flights for the almost 500 Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess who will be repatriated early next week.

In a statement, the DFA said this includes working with the Japan Self Defense Forces in arranging for the land transfer of the repatriates from Yokohama Port to Haneda where the chartered flight will take off.

The agency said it was also working closely with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to ensure the completion of the laboratory testing of all the Filipinos “in compliance with the established Japanese quarantine protocols, in time for the repatriation date.”

Earlier, the Palace said the repatriation was supposed to have taken place today, but the Department of Health later said this had been rescheduled as the testing of all Filipinos had not been completed.

So far, 49 Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19, and two have already been discharged from the hospital.

Five more of the COVID-19-positive Filipinos are waiting to be discharged in the coming week, the DFA said.

The DFA ensures that the repatriates “will be well taken care of from disembarkation until their safe arrival in the Philippines by providing accompanying DFA officials to facilitate the repatriation, as well as, a team of health professionals from the DOH to provide immediate medical assistance if needed,” the agency said, noting that it has also provided assistance, including provision of food, medicine, masks, and other supplies for the Filipinos through the Embassy.

“The repatriation of the Filipino crew members and passengers onboard the ship, while faced with various logistical challenges, is being undertaken by the DFA as it is deemed best for the Filipinos to be brought home and temporarily housed at the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City under the full medical attention of health professionals from (DOH),” the DFA said.

The Filipinos are the second batch of repatriates from COVID-19-affected areas.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the first batch of 30 repatriates from Wuhan were released from quarantine in the New Clark City after they were given a clean bill of health.