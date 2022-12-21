DFA “seriously concerned” over reports of new construction, reclamation activities in South China Sea

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs expressed serious concern over reports of new construction and reclamation activities in the South China Sea.

“We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea’s undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” the statement said.

Quoting Western officials it did not identify, Bloomberg had said Chinese fishing fleets that operate as de facto maritime militias have begun construction in the Spratlys.

The construction and reclamation activities, the report said, cover the disputed Lankiam Cay or Panata Reef, and others.

The DFA said it has asked Philippine agencies to verify the report.

President Bongbong Marcos is set to undertake a state visit to China early next year.