DFA: Search and rescue ops for survivors of vessel that sank off Japan temporarily suspended

(Eagle News)–The Japanese Coast Guard has temporarily suspended its search and rescue operations for the missing crew of the Panamanian-flagged vessel that sank off Japan.

The Department of Foreign Affairs made the announcement on Saturday, Sept. 5, based on a report from the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka.

The DFA said the temporary suspension was in light of the expected arrival of Typhoon 10 in Japan.

It came after the DFA reported the rescue of another Filipino who was a crew member of the vessel.

This was days after Eduardo Sareno, 45, was rescued by the Japanese Coast Guard hours after the freighter transmitted a distress signal early Wednesday.

At that time, the vessel was 115 miles west of Amami Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The DFA said that the two Filipino survivors have been in contact with their respective families.

“The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) continue to monitor and coordinate the situation with the Japanese Coast Guard, shipowner and the manning agency to extend all appropriate support for the Filipino seafarers and their families,” the DFA said.

The vessel had 39 Filipino crew members.

There were also two Australians, two New Zealand nationals, and around 5800 live cattle when the incident happened.