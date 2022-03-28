DFA says over 400 OFWs repatriated recently now in PHL

(Eagle News) — Over 400 repatriated overseas Filipino workers have arrived in the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, March 28.

According to the DFA, of those repatriated, 203 came from Macau, 53 were from Thailand, and 142 came from Vietnam.

With the repatriates, according to the department, the total number of repatriates from Macau since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was 5,761.

Meanwhile, the total number of repatriates from Thailand since 2020 has risen to 808.

The total number of repatriates from Vietnam since the pandemic started is unclear.

The department has vowed to continue repatriation efforts of Filipinos who wish to return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.