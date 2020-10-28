DFA reviewing policy allowing Filipino diplomats to hire Filipino domestic helpers from PHL to work in their foreign posts

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs is reviewing the policy of allowing Filipino diplomats to employ Filipino domestic helpers from the Philippines rather than hire them locally in their foreign posts.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. made the announcement as he vowed an “expedient and thorough” investigation into the incidents involving Ambassador Marichu Mauro and a member of her household staff.

Video footage from a Brazilian news outfit showed Mauro hitting the household staffer several times in her diplomatic residence.

She has been recalled from her post.

The household staffer also left Brazil on Oct. 21 and has returned to the Philippines.

“The DFA will be firm in meting out the appropriate sanctions and administrative or criminal charges on ambassador Mauro if the results of the DFA’s investigation will demand as such,” the DFA chief said.

He gave the assurance the DFA’s response would be “severe to the fullest extent of the law especially if it involves a high-ranking DFA official setting an example to ensure that matters like these will never be tolerated.”

He said under his leadership, the DFA “will not tolerate in any way whatsoever actions by any of its ranking officers or staff that go against our primary mandate, which is the promotion and protection of the welfare of all overseas Filipinos.”

“President (Rodrigo) Duterte has been clear from the beginning of his term that his administration will do everything to protect the rights of every single Filipino worker abroad,” he said.