DFA reports two additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–Two more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos pushed the tally to 10,419, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday night.

According to recent data, the Middle East and Africa still had the most cases, with 7068, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1366, Europe with 1177, and the Americas with 808.

No additional recoveries were reported, which means the total remains at 6629.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most recoveries, with 4248, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1026, Europe with 892, and the Americas with 463.

The death toll rose to 785 after six more fatalities were reported.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most deaths, with 504, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 180,000 Filipinos since the COVID-19 outbreak.