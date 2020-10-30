DFA reports three more COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–Three more Filipinos overseas have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the recovery total rose to 7262.

The DFA said 10 additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 11239.

No additional fatality was reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Middle East and Africa is still the region with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths–at 7380, 4542, and 532, respectively.

The Americas has the least cases and recoveries, at 816 and 481, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least deaths, with nine.

“The DFA personnel in our foreign service posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies to ensure Filipinos’ awareness of and adherence to preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic, whenever possible,” the DFA said.