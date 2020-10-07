DFA reports three more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported three additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

With the additional cases, the tally rose to 10,843.

There were no new recoveries, which means the total was still at 6903.

The death toll rose to 799 including the additional death.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among the other regions

The Middle East and Africa so far had 7127 COVID-19 cases, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1705, Europe with 1201, and the Americas with 810.

It had 4300 recoveries and 517 deaths.