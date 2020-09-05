DFA reports three additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported three additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said as of Saturday night then, the number of Filipinos who contracted COVID-19 has reached 10,116.

The DFA said the additional cases were reported from the Asia Pacific.

Nine new recoveries from the same region and in the Americas brought the total to 6284.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 62.12 percent of the total confirmed cases, while those who are under treatment saw a slight decrease to 30.39 percent,” the DFA said.

The death toll has reached 758 including the additional death from the Middle East and Africa region.

So far, that region still had the most number of deaths with 477, followed by the Americas with 178.

Europe was next with 95 deaths and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

The DFA said the percentage of Filipinos abroad who died due to COVID-19 has seen a slight decrease to 7.5 percent.