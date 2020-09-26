DFA reports three additional COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported three more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional cases, the tally rose to 10433 as of Saturday.

Nine new recoveries pushed the total to 6654.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa still has the most recoveries, with 4248, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1050, Europe with 892, and the Americas with 464.

The death toll is now at 790, including the four new COVID-19 fatalities.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most deaths, with 509, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of recoveries and deaths due to COVID-19 among our nationals increased slightly to 63.78 percent and 7.57 percent respectively; while those under treatment decreased to 28.65 percent,” the DFA said.

The DFA has said it will intensify its daily repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Metro Manila under the less stringent general community quarantine.