DFA reports six more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA said with the additional cases, the tally of Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 rose to 10,849.

Two more have recovered, pushing the recovery total to 6905.

The death toll also rose to 800, with an additional death reported.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries, with 7130, 518, and 4300, respectively.

“The DFA, together with its foreign service posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.