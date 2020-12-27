DFA reports one more COVID-19 recovery among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — One more Filipino abroad has recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recovery, the COVID-19 recovery total among Filipinos overseas rose to 8342.

There were no additional COVID-19 cases nor deaths based on the single report from a DFA post.

That means the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad remains at 12828.

The death toll was still at 911.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7654, 4674, and 578, respectively.

The Americas region has the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 781 and 525, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 21.