DFA reports one more COVID-19 recovery among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Another Filipino abroad has recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recovery, the total COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos rose to 8387.

One additional COVID-19 case, however, pushed the total to 12876.

No additional death was reported among overseas Filipinos, which means the death toll remains at 911.

The Middle East and Africa regions still have the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7658, 4677 and 578, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 782 and 526, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department said.