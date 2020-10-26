DFA reports one more COVID-19 case among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported an additional COVID-19 case among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the addition, the number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rose to 11,199 as of Sunday.

No additional recoveries nor deaths were reported, which means the recovery total and death toll remain at 7248 and 815, respectively.

Earlier, the DFA said it was continuing with its repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos abroad since February.

This week, the DFA said it repatriated over 7,000 Filipinos abroad.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.