DFA reports four more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Four more overseas Filipinos have contracted COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally among Filipinos abroad to 13,022.

Recoveries also climbed to 8461, including the additional one.

An additional death pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 935.

According to the DFA, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7716, 4691, and 602, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 787 and 526, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the DFA said.