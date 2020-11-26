DFA reports five more COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Five more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

Data from the Department of Foreign Affairs showed the additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 7492.

Six additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 11573.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll remained at 834.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7535, 4657, and 549, respectively.

The Americas had the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 830 and 520, respectively.

There were so far nine COVID-19 deaths recorded among overseas Filipinos in the Asia Pacific, making the region the region with the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad so far.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 82,” the DFA said.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 200,000 overseas Filipinos since the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February.