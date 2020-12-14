DFA reports eight more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported eight more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

The department said with the additional cases, the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad rose to 12308.

No additional recovery nor fatality was reported.

That means the total number of recoveries and fatalities among Filipinos abroad remains at 7997 and 860, respectively.

Of the regions, the Middle East and Africa still have the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7547, 4664, and 553 respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 771 and 521, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

The DFA said it has repatriated over 300,000 overseas Filipinos since February, the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.