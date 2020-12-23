DFA reports additional COVID-19 recovery among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)– One more Filipino abroad has recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recovery, the total number of overseas Filipinos who recovered from the disease rose to 8235.

No additional case was reported, which means the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad remains at 12816.

An additional death, however, pushed the death toll to 929.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7626, 4668, and 554, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 781 and 525, respectively.

The DFA said the Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

The department has said it has repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos since the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February.