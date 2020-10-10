DFA reports additional COVID-19 fatality among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–One more overseas Filipino worker has died due to COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional fatality, the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos abroad rose to 801 as of Saturday afternoon.

Three additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 10,867.

No new recovery was reported, which means the total remains at 6,919.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries and fatalities among our nationals decreased slightly to 63.67 percent and increased to 7.37 percent, respectively, while the total number of those under treatment saw a slight increase to 28.96 percent,” the DFA said.

Of the regions, the Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 deaths, cases and recoveries, at 519, 7137 and 4307, respectively.

The Americas had the least COVID-19 cases, at 810, and recoveries, at 466.

The Asia Pacific region had the least deaths, at eight.