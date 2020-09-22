DFA reports additional COVID-19 death among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported an additional COVID-19 death among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional fatality from the Middle East, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 778 as of Monday night.

The Middle East and Africa still have the most COVID-19 deaths so far, with 497, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific Region with eight.

COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos rose to 10411, with the Middle East and Africa reporting the most cases, at 7068, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1362, Europe with 1174, and the Americas with 807.

Recoveries also climbed to 6619.

The Middle East and Africa had the most recoveries, with 4248.

The region was followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1018, followed by Europe with 890, and the Americas with 463.

“The DFA, together with its foreign service posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the DFA said.