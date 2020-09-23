DFA reports additional COVID-19 death among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported an additional COVID-19 fatality among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional death, the COVID-19 death toll of Filipinos abroad rose to 779 as of Tuesday night.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 deaths, with 498.

It was followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

The DFA said six new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos pushed the total to 10,417.

The Middle East and Africa also had the most COVID-19 cases, with 7068, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1366, Europe with 1176, and the Americas with 807.

Ten additional recoveries brought the total to 6629, with still the Middle East and Africa with the most recoveries, at 4248, followed by the Asia Pacific region with 1026, Europe with 892, and the Americas with 463.

“The Americas now has the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions, except in the total number of fatalities, wherein Asia and the Pacific ranks the lowest,” the DFA said.