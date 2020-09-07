DFA reports additional COVID-19 case among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported an additional COVID-19 case among overseas Filipinos over the weekend.

With the additional case, the total tally rose to 10,117, based on September 6 data, the DFA said.

No new recovery was reported, which means the total remains at 6284.

The death toll is at 758, with no additional deaths reported from foreign service posts.

The DFA said so far, the Middle East and Africa had the most number of deaths with 477, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with 8.

“In line with its ongoing repatriation efforts, the DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.

The DFA said the number of overseas Filipinos repatriated since February is now at 164368, of which 36.4 percent are sea-based, and 63.6 percent are land-based.