DFA reports additional 49 COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported an additional 49 COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos, bringing the total to 6382.

The DFA said the additional recoveries were from the Asia Pacific region, Europe, and the Middle East.

As of Sept. 9, the Middle East and Africa had the most number of recoveries, with 4178, the Asia Pacific Region with 879, Europe with 869, and the Americas with 456.

Fifteen new cases brought the total to 10,151, with the Middle East and Africa also with the most number of cases with 6999, the Asia Pacific Region with 1185, Europe with 1168, and the Americas with 799.

No new fatalities were reported, which means the death toll remains at 763.

The DFA has said it would continue its daily repatriation efforts, with Metro Manila under a less stringent general community quarantine.