DFA reports 946 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Over 900 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional 946 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos outside the Philippines to 22713.

Over 200, or 205, more have recovered, also pushing the COVID-19 recovery total to 12808.

The death toll is now at 1367, with the addition of 35 more COVID-19 deaths.

“Compared to last week’s figures, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities, under treatment, and recoveries increased by 2.63%, 9.01%, and 1.63%, respectively,” the department said.

The DFA said Europe was the only region that did not log new cases this past week.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 12965, 6561 and 918, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1017 and 658, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the Philippines, so far at 72.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.