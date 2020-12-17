DFA reports 84 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Eighty-four more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional cases, the total rose to 12530.

It said the increase was “due to belated reports and privacy considerations in one country in the Middle East.”

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 82,” the DFA said.

Two more recoveries pushed the recovery total among overseas Filipinos to 8071.

One additional death pushed the death toll to 862.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7621, 4664 and 553 respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 775 and 521.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.