DFA reports 8 additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported eight additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional cases, the total rose to 11519.

Two additional deaths pushed the death toll to 830.

No additional recovery was reported, which means the recovery tally remains at 830.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths–with 7518, 4648, and 545, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries, at 829 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region had the least deaths, with nine.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total percentage of recoveries saw a slight increase to 64.77%, while the total percentage of COVID-19 fatalities and those under treatment slightly decreased to 7.21% and 28.02%, respectively,” the DFA said.

The DFA said it has repatriated over 200000 overseas Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.