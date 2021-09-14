Featured News

DFA reports 79 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Seventy-nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos outside the country to 23,115.

Recoveries also rose to 13328 with the addition of 113 recoveries.

Six more deaths also pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 1382.

According to the data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad–at 12998, 6586 and 925, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1036 and 660, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, meanwhile, has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 79.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.

