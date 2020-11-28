DFA reports 73 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total recoveries at 7,497

(Eagle News) — Seventy-three more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rose to 11665 as of Friday.

“The reported increase is due to belated reports owing to privacy concerns in one country in Europe,” it said.

One additional recovery pushed the recovery total to 7497.

Two more deaths were reported, increasing the death toll to 836.

The Middle East and Africa regions are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7535, 4657, and 551, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 830 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad so far, with nine.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies to ensure Filipinos’ awareness of and adherence to preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic, whenever possible,” it said.