DFA reports 63 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, total now close to 1,200

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 63 new COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,185 as of Friday, April 24.

In a statement, the DFA also reported 177 deaths and 319 recoveries involving Filipinos across 43 countries and regions worldwide.

“In contrast to yesterday’s figures, the rates of new confirmed cases at 5.61% and new deaths at 9.62% as of today are higher than the rate of confirmed recoveries at 4.25%,” the statement said.

More than 600 overseas Filipinos are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus, based on figures provided by DFA.

The DFA, through its Foreign Service posts, “continues to partner with local health authorities and agencies as they continue to implement measures to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic in cooperation with our nationals abroad,” the department statement added.

Eagle News Service