DFA reports 55 more COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Fifty-five more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the total COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad rose to 8682.

Forty-eight new cases pushed the total to 13591, the DFA said.

Six fatalities also pushed the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos abroad, now at 941.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, with 7837, 4704, and 603, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 813 and 533, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the DFA said.