DFA reports 55 more COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Fifty-five more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, Sept. 4.

The DFA said with the additional recoveries, the total is now at 6275.

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases from the Asia Pacific region and Europe pushed the tally to 10113.

“The two previously confirmed cases in Asia and the Pacific were deducted from today’s figures upon verification by Post,” the DFA said.

The death toll is still at 757, with no additional deaths across main geographical areas recorded.

The Middle East still had the most number of deaths, with 476, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific Region with eight.