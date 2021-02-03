DFA reports 53 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Fifty-three more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad to 14,016.

Thirty-five more have recovered, pushing the recovery tally to 8954.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll among Filipinos abroad remains at 952.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7881, 4754 and 608, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 836 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

The DFA has said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos abroad in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.