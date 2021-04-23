DFA reports 53 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Fifty-three more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos overseas to 18218.

Nineteen more have recovered, also pushing the COVID-19 recovery total to 11,181.

One additional death was reported, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 1,122.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 91,” the department said.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 10436, 5879, and 732, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 945 and 614, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 26.