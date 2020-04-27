DFA reports 52 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, total now at 1,395

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 52 new COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,395 as of Monday, April 27.

In a statement, the DFA said that for the past month, “the total number of Filipino COVID-19 patients who recovered remains higher than the total number of fatalities by 104%.”

The DFA recorded one new death and 49 new recoveries among Filipino nationals in the Europe and Middle East regions, bringing the total to 186 fatalities and 380 recoveries.

“The Department, through its Foreign Service Posts, likewise remains vigilant and committed in assisting our people in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA statement said.

Eagle News Service