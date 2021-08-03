DFA reports 503 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Over 500 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional 503 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 21641.

Seventy-one additional recoveries also pushed the total recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 12531.

Over 50, or 56, more deaths also pushed the total COVID-19 deaths to 1322.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 12317, 6545, and 901, respectively.

The Americas, on the other hand, have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1014 and 655, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 45.

“The DFA continues to monitor the situation of overseas Filipinos and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.