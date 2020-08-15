DFA reports 5 additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)-Five new coronavirus disease 2019 cases were reported among overseas Filipinos, bringing the total to 9878.

The DFA said as of Aug. 14, two new recoveries were also recorded, with the total now at 5823.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the total is still 722.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa have the most number of deaths so far, at 444.

Over 100, or 175, deaths were reported in the Americas, and 95 from Europe.

Eight deaths were reported from the Asia-Pacific region.