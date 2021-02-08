DFA reports 49 more COVID-19 recoveries, 49 more cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Forty-nine more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The number pushed the COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 9115.

Forty-nine additional cases, however, also pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 14469.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll among Filipinos outside the country remains at 954.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 8073, 4754 and 610, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 841 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 21.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the department said.