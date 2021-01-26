DFA reports 49 additional COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Forty-nine more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally among Filipinos abroad to 13,828.

Eight additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 8,828.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll due to COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos remains at 945.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7881, 4754 and 606, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 814 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos so far, at 21.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 84,” the DFA said.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” it added.

In 2020, the department said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.