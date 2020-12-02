DFA reports 42 more COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Forty-two more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the COVID-19 recovery total of overseas Filipinos climbed to 7539 as of December 1.

Sixteen more COVID-19 cases, however, were reported among Filipinos abroad, pushing the total to 11708.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll is still at 847.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, at 7544, 4657, and 553, respectively.

The Americas still have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 839 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths so far, at nine.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos since the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February.