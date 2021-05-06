DFA reports 41 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Forty-one more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18457.

Three more recoveries also pushed the COVID-19 recoveries to 11292.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll remains at 1147.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10453, 5902, and 747, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 981 and 625, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 29.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.