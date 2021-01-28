DFA reports 40 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Forty more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 case tally among Filipinos abroad to 13,897.

Nineteen more have recovered, bringing the COVID-19 recovery total to 8,864.

No additional fatalities were reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among overseas Filipinos remains at 945.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa were the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos outside the Philippines, with 7,881, 4754 and 606, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 814 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, with 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.