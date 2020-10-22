DFA reports 4 more COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Four more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

With the additional recoveries, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the total number of recoveries among Filipinos abroad rose to 7248 as of Thursday.

No additional COVID-19 cases was reported, which means the COVID-19 tally remains at 11186.

The death toll is still at 815, since no additional fatality was reported.

According to the DFA, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries, with 7369, 532, and 4542, respectively.

The Americas has the least cases but also the least recoveries, with 816 and 481, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least deaths, with nine.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and stands ready to facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the DFA said.