DFA reports 4 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported four more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, the DFA said on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The department said with the additional cases from the Asia Pacific region, COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad have climbed to 10,390.

No additional deaths nor recoveries were reported, which means the death toll remains at 777 and recoveries at 6594.

The Middle East and Africa region still has the most COVID-19 deaths so far, with 496, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

The Middle East and Africa region also has the most recoveries, with 4230, the DFA said.

The Asia Pacific region so far has 1018 recoveries, followed by Europe with 883, and the Americas with 463.

“With over 185,000 (overseas Filipinos) repatriated by the DFA since February 2020, the department remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos affected by the pandemic, and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare, bringing them home whenever possible,” the DFA said.