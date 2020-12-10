DFA reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported four additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional cases, the total COVID-19 cases rose to 11699.

No additional death nor recovery was reported, which means the death toll and recovery total remain at 847 and 7578, respectively.

The Middle East and Africa are still the areas with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7544, 4657, and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 769 and 521, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least deaths, with 9.

The DFA said it has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos abroad since the start of repatriation efforts in February amid the COVID-19 pandemic.