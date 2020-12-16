DFA reports 37 more COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Thirty-seven more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the COVID-19 recovery total among overseas Filipinos rose to 8069.

Ninety-six more COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 12446.

“The reported spike is due to belated reports from one country in Europe,” the DFA said.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll among overseas Filipinos due to COVID-19 remains at 861.

The Middle East and Africa regions still have the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7553, 4664 and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 774 and 521, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 21.

The DFA has said it has so far repatriated over 300,000 overseas Filipinos since February, the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.